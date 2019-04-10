Maserati will have two debuts in NY, and they're not cars

Enlarge Image Maserati

Maserati may not be bringing any new cars to the New York Auto Show next week, but that doesn't mean it's showing up empty-handed. The company announced on Wednesday that it would be debuting both its One of One customization program and its collaboration with fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna.

Maserati's One of One program -- somewhat ironically -- isn't especially unique in the world of high-end cars. It's broadly similar to Ferrari's Tailor Made program or Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur in that it offers thousands of customization options for those willing to spend some extra cash. Maserati will debut the program by handing over the keys to a custom Levante GTS to an as-yet-unannounced celebrity during the show.

The more interesting of Maserati's two announcements for New York involves its partnership with Ermenegildo Zegna and that company's work on a new leather interior for the brand. This Pelletessuta interior will be available on multiple models, but it made its debut on the Levante in Geneva.

It is a very soft woven Nappa leather. This makes it not only pleasant to touch but lightweight and in our opinion, much more beautiful than perforated leather. Pelletessuta leather will be available in US Maserati dealers in the spring of 2020. We can only guess at what it will cost, but we're betting it won't be cheap.