2019 Maserati Levante GTS: A Ferrari V8 makes the heart grow fonder

  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
  • 2019 Maserati Levante GTS

Say hello to the 2019 Maserati Levante GTS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The GTS is a new model for 2019, and features a Ferrari-sourced, 3.8-liter V8.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The V8 engine makes 550 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Maserati says the Levante GTS can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Top speed? 181 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

GTS not enough? Maserati offers a hotter Levante Trofeo, with 590 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The Levante GTS is surprisingly able on twisty backroads.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

GTS models come standard with 20-inch wheels, but this test car rides on 21s.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The Levante GTS starts at $119,980.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Maserati Levante GTS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
16
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
17
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
18
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
19
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
20
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
21
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Maserati
22
of 22
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 Maserati Levante GTS: A Ferrari V8 makes the heart grow fonder

Up Next

2018 Maserati Ghibli is very easy on the eyes

Latest Stories

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Honda HR-V Sport

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Honda HR-V Sport

3:01
BMW M8 is almost ready for showtime

BMW M8 is almost ready for showtime

by
Tesla's Track Mode: What does it do, exactly?

Tesla's Track Mode: What does it do, exactly?

by
Chevy's got a fix for Colorado ZR2 off-road airbag deployments

Chevy's got a fix for Colorado ZR2 off-road airbag deployments

by
2020 Hyundai Palisade flagship SUV bound for LA Auto Show

2020 Hyundai Palisade flagship SUV bound for LA Auto Show

by