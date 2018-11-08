2019 Maserati Levante GTS: A Ferrari V8 makes the heart grow fonder

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Say hello to the 2019 Maserati Levante GTS.
The GTS is a new model for 2019, and features a Ferrari-sourced, 3.8-liter V8.
The V8 engine makes 550 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.
Maserati says the Levante GTS can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds.
Top speed? 181 mph.
GTS not enough? Maserati offers a hotter Levante Trofeo, with 590 horsepower.
The Levante GTS is surprisingly able on twisty backroads.
GTS models come standard with 20-inch wheels, but this test car rides on 21s.
The Levante GTS starts at $119,980.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Maserati Levante GTS.