Maserati MC20 Cielo Looks Even Better Than the Coupe

When Maserati debuted the MC20 in 2020, the Italian company said its new supercar was designed from the get-go to support convertible and fully electric variants. The MC20 EV is still a ways off, but the drop-top MC20 Cielo is finally here. Making its debut Wednesday, Maserati's new cabriolet is every bit as exciting as the hardtop MC20 coupe. And honestly, to our eyes, the roofless Cielo looks even better.

Mechanically speaking, the Cielo is no different than its coupe counterpart. The MC20's lightweight monocoque tub is unchanged, as is the Nettuo twin-turbo V6 engine mounted amidships. The Cielo makes 621 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 538 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm, and sends that power through an eight-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission. Maserati says the MC20 Cielo can accelerate to 62 mph in approximately 3 seconds and it'll top out just shy of 200 mph.

The Cielo's retractable hardtop has electrochromic glass on the top panel, allowing passengers to adjust the amount of light that shines into the cabin. When it's time to put the roof back, Maserati says the action takes just 12 seconds to complete, neatly stowing behind the cockpit. All told, the folding hardtop mechanism adds 143 pounds to the MC20's curb weight.

Enlarge Image Maserati

With the roof down, the MC20's shape is really something. You can better see the large buttresses that form up toward the seat backs, and it's easier to see the MC12 inspiration in the MC20's design with the roof removed. Inside, the Cielo is the same as other MC20s, though there's a new "digital touch" drive mode selector that incorporates suspension and traction-control adjustments all on one screen.

When it goes on sale, Maserati will offer a special PrimaSerie Launch Edition, limited to "around 60" cars, according to the automaker. These cars will have a new Acquamarina exterior color as well as wheels in a white gold finish.

Official pricing numbers haven't yet been announced, but considering the MC20 coupe starts at $212,000, we expect the Cielo to command several thousand dollars more. This will still put it right in the heart of the mid-engine supercar market, competing with the likes of the Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracan and others. We can't wait to drop the top and hit the road in this one.