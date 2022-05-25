Maserati MC20 Cielo Is a Gorgeous Italian Spyder

Maserati's excellent MC20 supercar looks even better without a roof.
Cielo means "sky," hence the convertible body style.
Inside, the Cielo is just like any other MC20.
Not that that's a bad thing -- the MC20 is great.
In fact, we think the Cielo looks better than the coupe.
A twin-turbo V6 engine makes 621 horsepower.
An eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.
The convertible mechanism only adds 143 pounds to the MC20's weight.
Look for a starting price around $225,000.
