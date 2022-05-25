X

Maserati MC20 Cielo Is a Gorgeous Italian Spyder

Maserati's excellent MC20 supercar looks even better without a roof.

Steven Ewing
This is the Maserati MC20 Cielo.

Cielo means "sky," hence the convertible body style.

Inside, the Cielo is just like any other MC20.

Not that that's a bad thing -- the MC20 is great.

In fact, we think the Cielo looks better than the coupe.

A twin-turbo V6 engine makes 621 horsepower. 

An eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.

The convertible mechanism only adds 143 pounds to the MC20's weight.

Look for a starting price around $225,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos.

