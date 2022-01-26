Maserati releases more Grecale photos ahead of spring debut

Enlarge Image Maserati

Maserati delayed the launch of the new Grecale, giving the Italian carmaker more time to fine-tune its forthcoming SUV. To that end, Maserati released a handful of photos on Wednesday that show a camouflaged Grecale undergoing cold-weather testing in the Arctic Circle -- which includes drifting through the snow, obviously.

These pictures give us our clearest look yet at the new Grecale. The SUV will slot below the Levante in Maserati's lineup and is expected to share a number of components with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. That'll nicely position it to battle heavy hitters like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Genesis GV70 and Porsche Macan, among others.

The Grecale will have several design cues found on other Maserati vehicles, including a prominent grille with vertical slats and the company's Trident logo in the middle. Outside, the vertically oriented headlights will mimic those of the new MC20 supercar. Inside, the Grecale is expected to use Maserati's new Android Automotive-based infotainment tech.

We don't have any official details about the new Grecale, but since it's largely based on the Stelvio, a 2.0-liter turbocharged base engine is a safe bet. There will likely be a high-performance Grecale Trofeo variant, too, which could be powered by the new Nettuno 3.0-liter V6 that Maserati introduced in the MC20.

Originally scheduled to debut last November, the Grecale's launch was postponed due to the global chip shortage. Maserati says we can now expect the Grecale to be unveiled this spring.