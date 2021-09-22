Maserati Grecale SUV will debut on Nov. 16

Enlarge Image Maserati

Following a quick tease of the new Grecale earlier this year, Maserati on Wednesday confirmed its forthcoming compact crossover will debut on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The public reveal will take place in Milan, Italy.

Maserati's initial teaser images didn't reveal too much in terms of the Grecale's design, though we can see headlight clusters influenced by the MC20 supercar, as well as thin, horizontal taillamps, with a light signature similar to the Ghibli's. The Grecale rides on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio compact crossover, which should give you a pretty good idea of its size.

As for what powers the Grecale, that's pretty much anyone's guess. The safe bet is to assume the 2.0-liter turbo I4 and/or the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Stelvio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be used, but Maserati could also use a detuned version of the MC20's new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, though that's probably more likely for the upcoming high-performance Grecale Trofeo.

We'll have the full details about the new Grecale when it greets the world on Nov. 16.