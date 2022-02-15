Maserati Grecale SUV to Debut on March 22

Enlarge Image Maserati

Maserati's new Grecale SUV is getting its official debut on March 22, the company announced Tuesday.

The Grecale will slot in below the midsize Levante SUV and offer buyers a more affordable way to drive a Maserati. Details about the Grecale remain thin on the ground at this point, but we're guessing it will share a number of parts with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV.

Aesthetically, the Grecale will feature headlights inspired by the new (and awesome) MC20 supercar, as well as the large, open grille seen on other Maserati models. We're totally in the dark as to the interior, but we'd bet on seeing Uconnect 5 for the infotainment system and nice materials combined with Stellantis parts bin switches and buttons.

The Grecale's powertrain is also a mystery. Still, given its more basic mission, we'd guess something in the turbocharged four-cylinder family, probably displacing somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 liters. There could also be a Trofeo version, which we hope could get Nettuno V6 power.

Maserati knocked things out of the park with the MC20, and now we're excited to see if that was the start of a renaissance of sorts for the brand or if the Grecale is a case of Maserati going back to business as usual.