/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Maserati Teases Grecale SUV Ahead of March Debut

We don't know a lot about the Grecale, but it's likely going to be a very important model for the Italian brand.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

See full bio
18905-maseratigrecalefamilyfleet
1 of 6 Maserati

Maserati's Grecale will be its lowest-price SUV.

18906-maseratigrecalefamilyfleet
2 of 6 Maserati

We suspect the Grecale will share parts with the Alfa Stelvio.

18907-maseratigrecalefamilyfleet
3 of 6 Maserati

We don't know what it'll be powered by, but we'd guess a turbo four-cylinder.

18908-maseratigrecalefamilyfleet
4 of 6 Maserati

The Grecale inherits its top-biased headlights from the MC20 supercar.

18909-maseratigrecalefamilyfleet
5 of 6 Maserati

It also shares some similarity with its bigger sibling, the Levante.

18910-maseratigrecalefamilyfleet
6 of 6 Maserati

Maserati will pull the sheet off of the Grecale on March 22.

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is One Funky EV

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is One Funky EV

37 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 Is Boxy Perfection

More Galleries

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 Is Boxy Perfection

60 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

74 Photos
Endless incredible aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

More Galleries

Endless incredible aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

57 Photos