Maserati Teases Grecale SUV Ahead of March Debut

We don't know a lot about the Grecale, but it's likely going to be a very important model for the Italian brand.
Maserati's Grecale will be its lowest-price SUV.
We suspect the Grecale will share parts with the Alfa Stelvio.
We don't know what it'll be powered by, but we'd guess a turbo four-cylinder.
The Grecale inherits its top-biased headlights from the MC20 supercar.
It also shares some similarity with its bigger sibling, the Levante.
Maserati will pull the sheet off of the Grecale on March 22.