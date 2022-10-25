California-based electric automaker Lucid has announced a new line of accessories for the Air luxury EV, including a new roof storage system and the brand's first home charging station hardware.

Of course, every Lucid Air already comes with a mobile charging cable that can be wall-mounted to serve as the electric sedan's primary home charger. This cable supports up to 9.6-kilowatt charging when connected to a 240-volt, NEMA 14-50 wall outlet, adding around 40 miles of range per hour connected optimally. However, the Air supports up to 19.2-kW Level 2 AC charging, so this bundled charger leaves a bit of speed on the table.

The newly announced Lucid Connect Home Charging Station steps up to the full 19.2-kW charging speed, adding up to 80 miles of range per hour connected -- provided your home electrical system can handle it -- which is double the speed of the included cable. The presumably hardwired, compact station can be wall-mounted indoors or outside and uses "the smallest enclosure possible" according to Lucid's release. At the business end is a 24-foot charging cable that the automaker claims is thinner and more lightweight than those of competing home charging stations, despite delivering significantly more power.

The new hardware is compatible with bi-directional power delivery and can receive updates via Wi-Fi, opening up the possibility of integration with Lucid's future ecosystem of vehicle-to-home or vehicle-to-grid power systems. The Lucid Connect Home Charging Station is available for order in limited quantities today at an MSRP of $1,200 before ramping up wider availability in 2023.

Enlarge Image Lucid Motors

Slightly lower-tech gear comprises the rest of Lucid's line of Air EV accessories. There are the new Lucid Air Crossbars ($500) that adds an aluminum rack to the EV's roof capable of supporting up to 165 pounds of gear and compatible with Yakima's system of bike, kayak and surfboard mounts. The Lucid Air Cargo Capsule ($2,000) is an aerodynamic ABS roof box that adds around 11.5 cubic feet of capacity to the Air's roof. The Capsule features ambidextrous opening, ensuring accessibility from either side of the vehicle, as well as interior lighting. Finally, the Lucid Air All-Weather Mats ($250) are, well, chunky weatherproof mats that protect the EV's carpet from mud and grime. Sold as a set of three, they come in four colors: Ceramic, Graphite, Saddle or black.

Lucid Motors' new lineup of Air accessories are available for order now with the first examples beginning shipments in Q4 2022, with the exception of the Cargo Capsule, which should arrive in early 2023.