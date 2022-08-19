Lucid Air Sapphire Debuts With 1,200 HP Three-Motor Powertrain

Lucid says the first model in its new Sapphire performance brand is the quickest, most powerful sedan... ever.
We knew Lucid was working on a three-motor variant of its Air luxury sedan and the final product is just as impressive as we'd hoped.
The Lucid Air Sapphire enters production early next year and will be the first of a new Sapphire performance brand from the electric automaker. Sapphire was chosen for the color blue's connections to American motorsports and similarities to California's state gem.
In addition to over 1,200 horsepower from its three electric motors, the Air Sapphire features extensive upgrades to handling and braking hardware.
Out back, the EV features massive four-piston carbon ceramic brakes. The front stoppers are even more impressive with larger rotors and 10-piston calipers.
The Air's suspension, steering and aerodynamics have all been tweaked with track performance in mind.
Lucid will offer the Air Sapphire with removable carbon fiber aero-discs that can be fitted to the wheels with a center locking nut for improved highway range and efficiency.
The carbon-fiber rear ducktail spoiler is said to add downforce at speed, boosting stability.
Lucid says the Air Sapphire will do 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds, making it the fastest production sedan ever.
Big performance and luxury come with a proportionately large price tag. The Air Sapphire will cost $249,000 when it launches in early 2023.
This is what a megawatt of electric power looks like. The Air Sapphire's torque vectoring rear axle pairs two identical 500-kW motors.
This is what a megawatt of electric power looks like. The Air Sapphire's torque vectoring rear axle pairs two identical 500-kW motors.