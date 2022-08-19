X
Lucid Air Sapphire Debuts With 1,200 HP Three-Motor Powertrain

Lucid says the first model in its new Sapphire performance brand is the quickest, most powerful sedan... ever.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
1 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

We knew Lucid was working on a three-motor variant of its Air luxury sedan and the final product is just as impressive as we'd hoped.

Lucid Air Sapphire studio photos
2 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The Lucid Air Sapphire enters production early next year and will be the first of a new Sapphire performance brand from the electric automaker. Sapphire was chosen for the color blue's connections to American motorsports and similarities to California's state gem.

Lucid Air Sapphire studio photos
3 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

In addition to over 1,200 horsepower from its three electric motors, the Air Sapphire features extensive upgrades to handling and braking hardware.

Lucid Air Sapphire studio photos
4 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Out back, the EV features massive four-piston carbon ceramic brakes. The front stoppers are even more impressive with larger rotors and 10-piston calipers.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
5 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The Air's suspension, steering and aerodynamics have all been tweaked with track performance in mind.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
6 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Lucid will offer the Air Sapphire with removable carbon fiber aero-discs that can be fitted to the wheels with a center locking nut for improved highway range and efficiency.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
7 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The carbon-fiber rear ducktail spoiler is said to add downforce at speed, boosting stability.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
8 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Lucid says the Air Sapphire will do 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds, making it the fastest production sedan ever.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
9 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Big performance and luxury come with a proportionately large price tag. The Air Sapphire will cost $249,000 when it launches in early 2023.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
10 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

This is what a megawatt of electric power looks like. The Air Sapphire's torque vectoring rear axle pairs two identical 500-kW motors.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
11 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Keep swiping for more photos of the new Lucid Air Sapphire or check out our first look for more details.

Lucid Air Sapphire at Lucid HQ
