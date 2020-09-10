Tesla Battery Day Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Lucid Air configurator is now live

It's not the most detailed configurator out there, but Lucid Motors' one for the Air is a little more in-depth than Tesla's.

2021 Lucid Air

What does your perfect Air look like?

 Lucid Motors

Well, now we've all seen the production version of the Lucid Air and it's certainly a cool car. We also know how much the three initial trim levels will cost and (spoiler alert) it's a lot. But now we want to endlessly configure our perfect 517-mile-range-capable EV until it's just right.

lucid-air.png

Our preferred spec.

 Lucid

The good news is that Lucid's configurator is now live on its website. The bad news is that this isn't exactly Porsche we're talking about, so we'll be kind and say it "lacks sufficient granularity" for our taste, not to mention options pricing. Still, it's something. 

How would I spec a Lucid Air? Well, first, how kind of you to ask. Second, it'd be a Grand Touring spec in zenith red with the 20-inch Aero Lite wheels. I'd spec the Mojave Purluxe nonleather interior (because I like it) along with the optional cold weather and performance packages.

Let us know how you'd spec yours in the comments below.

