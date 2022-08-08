Lucid Air Adds $6,000 Stealth Look Option

What's happening Lucid will offer a Stealth Look package for the Air Touring, Air Grand Touring and Air Grand Touring Performance. Why it matters This $6,000 option includes dark trim on many exterior elements, as well as unique wheels. It can be paired with any of the Air's available paint colors. What's next The Lucid Air Stealth Look option is expected to enter production in the first quarter of 2023.

Whether it's a Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition or Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, automakers are finding lots of success with dark-finish trim packages no matter the vehicle type or price. Lucid is the latest to offer this subdued styling option, debuting a new Stealth Look package on Monday that'll be available on its full range of Air EVs.

Lucid says a total of 35 exterior components are changed for the Air Stealth Look, including the mirror caps and glass roof trim, as well as the frames around the headlights and taillights. Many elements use what Lucid calls a "stealth polished" finish, while others are done up in gloss black or satin graphite trim.

Depending on the model, Lucid offers 20- or 21-inch wheels specific to the Stealth Look package. You can also pair this option with any of the Air's available exterior colors, which for the moment is limited to white, black, silver, gray and dark red.

Regardless of which Air sedan you choose, Stealth Look is a $6,000 option. Lucid will show the Air Stealth Look to the public during Monterey Car Week later this month, and production is expected to kick off in early 2023.