2022 Nissan Sentra remains super affordable and adds new packages to keep fresh

Nissan

The world is short of affordable small cars, but the 2022 Nissan Sentra sticks to its guns. The automaker revealed minor package updates for the compact sedan on Thursday and the car keeps it cheap (in a good way) with its $20,485 starting price. That also includes a $975 destination charge.

Although the Sentra remains the same comfy, well-equipped package as last year, it adds a two new bundles of gear for buyers to mull. The first is exclusive to the range-topping SR trim, a Midnight Edition package. Here, Nissan blacks out the grille, rear spoiler, diffusor and tosses in some black badges complimented by black 18-inch wheels. If the SR isn't the Sentra for you, SV trim shoppers can add a new All-Weather package to spruce things up with more comforts. The package adds dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated seats and remote start. It's exactly what you want in places that receive the dreaded S-word: snow.

No matter which trim, the Sentra rocks a 2.0-liter inline-four engine married to a CVT with 149 horsepower. Each trim also gets Nissan's Safety Shield 360 as standard gear with lots of active safety equipment.

The Sentra SV still keeps things affordable starting at $21,545 before options and even the fully loaded SR starts at $23,075. Those prices are fractions of the average new car price, which hovers around $45,000 today.