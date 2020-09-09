Lucid Air reveal: See the Tesla rival debut here

The Tesla Model S is in for a new rival. Today, the Lucid Air electric sedan enters the world, presumably before the first production cars reach customers next year. And you can watch the livestream debut right here with us.

Lucid's already told us quite a bit about the car, but we'll have to wait for the reveal to get all the major details. The biggest splash is probably the fact that independent range testing revealed the Air should do 517 miles on a single charge, at least an Air outfitted with the company's top specs. Not to mention, the car will sport 1,080 horsepower as well.

From what we've seen, the Air looks like a stellar sedan, but hopefully, it won't feature a stratospheric price tag. We'll soon know everything though. Then, we'll have a better idea of if Tesla should be worried. The whole shebang kicks off at 4 p.m. PT Wednesday.