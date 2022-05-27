Lucid Air Recalled for Displays That Could Go Dark

What's happening Lucid has issued a recall for 1,117 Air sedans over displays that may go dark. Why it matters Not only does losing a display fall afoul of federal regulations, it prevents owners from accessing vital vehicle information while driving.

Whether an automaker is big or small, when it comes to recalls, both are equally capable of picking a bouquet of oopsie daisies. This latest recall comes by way of a small Arizona-based automaker that builds some seriously impressive electric cars.

Lucid Motors has issued a recall for 1,117 examples of the 2022 Air electric sedan. The vehicles in question carry production dates between Oct. 22, 2021 and May 4, 2022.

The issue stems from behind the firewall. A wiring harness for the central and driver-side displays may be too close to a steering shaft, which could chafe the harness and damage the wiring. If that happens, the driver could lose the digital gauge cluster and central screen, which would put the vehicle in violation of federal safety standards. Thankfully, the automaker has no evidence of the issue occurring with customer cars or vehicles still in Lucid's possession, and the company believes fewer than 1% of affected vehicles will actually face this problem.

According to the recall notification documents filed with NHTSA, Lucid discovered the issue on a vehicle at its headquarters. From there, the company looked at every other Air sedan on the premises and began correcting the issue. Every vehicle produced after May 4, 2022 currently contains the countermeasure, which involves better securing the harness. Lucid is currently working with its harness supplier, Aptiv, to replace the part in question with wiring of a shorter length, which will remedy the issue entirely.

For those owners driving vehicles subject to the recall, Lucid will perform the exact same countermeasure. It will secure any additional length of harness that could come in contact with the steering intermediate shaft after inspecting the harness for any chafing. If a harness is already chafed, it will be replaced and secured properly. Anyone who paid for this out of pocket will be reimbursed. Lucid will notify owners by mail beginning in late June.