Lucid shows off its Air doing a 9.245-second quarter-mile

Lucid

It should be no surprise by now that electric cars are pretty damned good at drag racing. We've seen stock Teslas embarrassing some very serious pieces of kit on YouTube for years now, but it would seem that there is a new king of the strip, and it may not even be the fastest version of the platform.

I'm talking, of course, about the Lucid Air, and we already knew that there was a bonkers-fast three-motor version being tested recently, but the company sent out a tweet on Friday showing what appears to be its two-motor car making a quarter-mile pass in just 9.245 seconds at 157.26 mph. For some context, the Dodge Demon -- a machine made almost exclusively to rule the drag strip -- does the quarter in 9.65 seconds.

Performance testing of the #LucidAir platform continues. As we push Lucid's in-house developed EV powertrain tech to new heights, today we share our latest work-in-progress: A 9.245 second 1/4 mile @ 157.26 mph. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/7OQQodTjuk — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) September 24, 2020

Now, as impressive as a 9.245-second quarter mile is -- and it is, seriously -- there are a bunch of things we don't know about the run. The most significant question mark is, what kind of tires this particular Air was on? Was it a production car with an interior, or a stripped-out test mule. Was it the two-motor version as it looks to be, or did they yank the wings, etc. off the three-motor version?

We reached out to Lucid for clarification but didn't hear back in time for publication. Even if this is a stripped-out prototype on drag slicks, it's still an impressive effort for a relatively unproven manufacturer.