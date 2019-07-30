Lotus Evija will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week

Enlarge Image Charlie Rose/Roadshow

Lotus gave us the download on its brand-new Evija hypercar earlier this month, and boy howdy, it's a stunner. If you're as stoked as we are to see it in person, you won't have to wait much longer as Lotus tells us the Evija will make its public debut in just a few weeks.

The Evija's first public appearance will be during Monterey Car Week in August, Lotus officials confirmed to Roadshow on Monday. Look for it to be on display during The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, Aug. 16.

We could go on and on about the way this car looks; from all angles -- and especially the rear -- it's truly stunning. The Evija is about the same size as the current Lotus Evora coupe, and fantastically styled.

Perhaps more impressive is what powers the Evija. Lotus still hasn't released exact specifications, but we're told total system output from this all-electric hypercar is -- ahem -- 2,000 horsepower and 1,250 pound-feet of torque. That means the Evija is theoretically good for a 0- to 62-mile-per-hour acceleration time of less than 3 seconds, with a top speed north of 200 mph.

Cool as the Evija is, it certainly won't come cheap. Lotus estimates the car will cost around $2 million, and only 130 will be made. Hubba hubba. We can't wait to pore over this one in Monterey.