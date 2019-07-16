Lotus Evija doesn't look a thing like any other Lotus, and that's good

  • Lotus Evija
Lotus on Tuesday unveiled its all-electric hypercar, the Evija.    

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
It's a proper moonshot, packing all manner of new technologies while aiming for stratospheric numbers that would fit right in with all the wild metal seen at every Geneva Motor Show.

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Its battery sends juice to all four wheels by way of electric motors that are aiming for an output just shy of 2,000 horsepower and 1,250 pound-feet of torque.    

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
With a curb weight of 3,700 pounds in its lightest specification, 62 miles per hour hopes to arrive in under 3 seconds, with the speedometer reaching 186 mph in under 9 seconds and topping out north of 200 mph.

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
The battery is estimated at 70 kilowatt-hours, which might not seem like much, but Lotus believes it can squeeze 250 miles of range out of that figure.   

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Using a 350-kilowatt charger, the battery should top off in just 18 minutes.    

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Lotus estimates that each car will cost between £1.5 million and £2 million ($1.9 million to $2.5 million).     

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
The automaker is asking for a £250,000 ($310,000) refundable deposit to get one of the 130 production slots on offer.     

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Production is scheduled to commence in Norfolk, England in 2020. 

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Lotus Evija.

Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
Photo:Charlie Rose/Roadshow
