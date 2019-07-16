Lotus Evija doesn't look a thing like any other Lotus, and that's good

By make and model
Lotus on Tuesday unveiled its all-electric hypercar, the Evija.
It's a proper moonshot, packing all manner of new technologies while aiming for stratospheric numbers that would fit right in with all the wild metal seen at every Geneva Motor Show.
Its battery sends juice to all four wheels by way of electric motors that are aiming for an output just shy of 2,000 horsepower and 1,250 pound-feet of torque.
With a curb weight of 3,700 pounds in its lightest specification, 62 miles per hour hopes to arrive in under 3 seconds, with the speedometer reaching 186 mph in under 9 seconds and topping out north of 200 mph.
The battery is estimated at 70 kilowatt-hours, which might not seem like much, but Lotus believes it can squeeze 250 miles of range out of that figure.
Using a 350-kilowatt charger, the battery should top off in just 18 minutes.
Lotus estimates that each car will cost between £1.5 million and £2 million ($1.9 million to $2.5 million).
The automaker is asking for a £250,000 ($310,000) refundable deposit to get one of the 130 production slots on offer.
Production is scheduled to commence in Norfolk, England in 2020.
