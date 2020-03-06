Lotus did the impossible and sold all 130 of its electric Evija hypercars

Enlarge Image Lotus

Last year, Lotus did just about the least-Lotus thing imaginable and revealed a 2,000-horsepower, fully electric hypercar called the Evija that it planned to sell for $2.65 million. It proved to be a gorgeous automobile, and technically very impressive, but the world seemed a little skeptical of whether or not Lotus could follow through on its promises.

Well, it would seem that 130 very wealthy individuals were duly convinced because Lotus told Autocar on Friday that the entire planned production run had been sold. Staggering, I know. Shocking even (sorry, not sorry), but it would seem that this objectively heavy and expensive car is proof that Colin Chapman's ghost didn't curse the company forever.

It should be said that the only reason that Lotus has been able to undertake a project like the Evija is that Chinese automaker Geely -- the company that also owns Volvo and Lynk & Co -- bought it, which means it's probably more flush with cash now than it has been in its 72-year history. With that in mind, what has the production process been like for the world's most powerful production car?

Surprisingly smooth, it must be said. The company has seemingly worked out all the technical kinks with its engineering partner on the project, Williams (of F1 fame) and now the hypercar is in the setup and testing phase, while the company simultaneously readies the car's dedicated production line at Factory 3 in Hethel in the UK.

One of the significant challenges, according to Lotus' US PR team, has been making sure, even though this car is very un-Lotus-like in some ways, that it still handles and feels like a Lotus should. That means that there should be a sense of connection with the road and a feeling of accuracy when placing the car in a corner.

The road connection is being handled by a man named Gavan Kershaw, who has only ever worked for Lotus. He started with the company fresh out of school in 1988 and has been bleeding yellow and green ever since. His official title is "Director of attributes and product integrity at Lotus," and he really, really cares about making the Evija feel lighter and more agile than the competition (not that there is much).

The second part, about accuracy and placing the car in a corner, is a hallmark of great Lotus cars, and it's accomplished by design elements that the company calls Becker Points. These are the points on top of the pronounced front and rear fenders that are clearly visible from the driving seat. This element lets a driver know just where the car is on the road and is named after Roger Becker, the chassis engineer who worked on the Elisa, the Evora and even the James Bond Esprit.

Lotus has committed to bringing the Evija into production in the summer of 2020, so it shouldn't be too long of a wait before we can throw our favorite soft-spoken British video host at it and see if the folks in Hethel have been able to hold up their end of the bargain.