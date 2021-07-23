Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Lotus partners with audio manufacturer KEF on Emira sound system

This is the well-known high-end audio company's first crack at designing a car stereo.

Listen
- 00:54
kef-x-lotus-image

Being a sucker for the new Emira and for KEF, I suspect this will be a very good match.

 KEF

The new Lotus Emira is a seriously cool car. It looks fantastic, it has excellent powertrain options and now we know it has a pretty exciting stereo system, according to an announcement earlier this month from high-end audio manufacturer KEF.

The KEF system for the Emira is KEF's first automotive system, and it consists of a 10-channel amplifier with KEF's Uni-Q system that can reproduce an extremely wide range of mid- and high frequencies from a single point. This promises to offer a more realistic soundstage than you might otherwise find.

The system also reduces the tendency to pick up on individual speakers while listening, creating a more seamless experience. Also, they look supercool, which is always a bonus in a car like the Emira.

We're not 100% yet what the upcharge will be in the Emira for the KEF system or what the weight penalty might be for going that route, but if you plan on using your Lotus for more than just weekend canyon blasts, then we suspect it'll be an excellent way to go.

2022 Lotus Emira is a spectacular new sports car

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: New Lotus Emira: What we've all been waiting for from...
26:57