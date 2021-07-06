/>

2022 Lotus Emira is a spectacular new sports car

The Emira is the last Lotus without a fully electric powertrain, and it replaces the Elise, Exige and Evora in one fell swoop.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
1 of 25 Lotus

The Emira is Lotus' first truly new sports car in over a decade.

2 of 25 Lotus

It rides on a new platform and replaces the Elise, Exige and Evora.

3 of 25 Lotus

The Emira will be Lotus' last car with an internal combustion engine, and it'll be offered with a supercharged Toyota V6 or a turbocharged four-cylinder from AMG.

4 of 25 Lotus

The V6 will be available with a manual transmission, too.

5 of 25 Lotus

The Emira's styling takes heavy influence from the Evija electric hypercar.

6 of 25 Lotus

The Emira's interior is easily the nicest cabin we've seen from Lotus.

7 of 25 Lotus

It's got high-end materials, a pair of screens and a minimalist design.

8 of 25 Lotus

The Emira will be available with safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning.

9 of 25 Lotus

When it goes on sale next spring the Emira should start at around $80,000.

10 of 25 Lotus

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Lotus Emira.

