2022 Lotus Emira is a spectacular new sports car

The Emira is the last Lotus without a fully electric powertrain, and it replaces the Elise, Exige and Evora in one fell swoop.
The Emira is Lotus' first truly new sports car in over a decade.
It rides on a new platform and replaces the Elise, Exige and Evora.
The Emira will be Lotus' last car with an internal combustion engine, and it'll be offered with a supercharged Toyota V6 or a turbocharged four-cylinder from AMG.
The V6 will be available with a manual transmission, too.
The Emira's styling takes heavy influence from the Evija electric hypercar.
The Emira's interior is easily the nicest cabin we've seen from Lotus.
It's got high-end materials, a pair of screens and a minimalist design.
The Emira will be available with safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning.
When it goes on sale next spring the Emira should start at around $80,000.
