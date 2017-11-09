  • Lotus Exige Cup 430
Another day, another special-edition Lotus Exige

The Lotus Exige Cup 430 is, according to Lotus, the "most extreme" Exige ever.     

Its 3.5-liter V6 features a new supercharger and intercooler, pushing its output up to 430 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque.     

It comes mated to a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive.     

Thanks to a low curb weight of 2,328 pounds, it'll hit 60 mph in a scant 3.2 seconds.    

It packs 55 more horsepower than the Exige Cup 380 model that used to be the most extreme Exige ever.     

Lightweight carbon fiber parts include the front splitter, front clamshell, roof, air intake pods, tailgate and wing.     

Extensive use of aerodynamic add-ons produces about 485 pounds of downforce.     

Four-piston AP Racing brake calipers help bring everything to a stop, and quickly.

There's also a new set of Nitron three-way adjustable dampers and Eibach adjustable sway bars.     

At a tax-included starting price of £99,800 ($130,840, directly converted), it's an expensive proposition.   

