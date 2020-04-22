Lordstown Motors still plans to debut Endurance EV pickup this summer

Enlarge Image Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors' ambitious timeframe to launch its first electric pickup truck is largely still on track, despite the coronavirus pandemic tossing a wrench in just about everything.

In an update posted Tuesday to the startup's website, CEO Steve Burns said the firm's Endurance EV pickup will still debut this summer. Originally, the company told Roadshow the pickup would debut at the 2020 North American International Auto Show. The show, which takes place in Detroit, was canceled last month as the Federal Emergency Management Agency designated the expo center as a field hospital for those ill with COVID-19.

The cancellation won't keep Lordstown Motors out of the spotlight and Burns said we'll likely see the pickup debut virtually at the company's headquarters in Lordstown, Ohio. We should know more in the next month. The virus will push deliveries back, however, but just by a month. The startup wanted to deliver the first pickups by the end of this year. Now, the first customers will receive their Endurance pickups in January 2021.

It's a shame we won't see the pickup in the metal since Lordstown Motors assured us the vehicle would be drivable. We're especially eager to learn about its in-wheel electric motors, which numerous companies believe are still years away. Still, it sounds like there's still a lot to learn about the EV newcomer in the months to come.