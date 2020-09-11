Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition channels its inner GT3 race car

Lexus

Behold the 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition. It's a mouthful of a name, but the Japanese luxury brand was keen to highlight the iconic racetrack, since it's the exact place the F division started life. Lexus on Thursday revealed the new special-edition car, and it's more than just a few visual tweaks.

The GT3 race car-inspired looks hide further weight reductions to the performance coupe, while carbon-fiber aerodynamic pieces help the car cut through the wind even better. Carbon ceramic brakes from Brembo sit onboard to provide drivers with greater stopping control and there's a new titanium exhaust to give the big ol' V8 a better soundtrack. Power remains the same, however, with the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 cranking out 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque.

Back to the visuals, and the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will come in two colors. The first, shown above, is Arctic Blast Satin, which plants a flag for the brand -- it's the first time Lexus will put a semimatte finish into production. Cloudburst Gray will be buyers' only other option. Both should look mighty fine with the exposed carbon accents sprinkled throughout.

Although Lexus didn't show us the inside (for some reason), the brand said either color returns a cockpit trimmed with Circuit Red leather and Alcantara accents. More carbon fiber resides inside and sports a red-tinted color.

For those not ready to pony up for the limited-run car, the standard 2021 RC F adds a couple new active safety features, heated exterior mirrors and Android Auto capability is now bundled with the car's infotainment package.

Lexus will build 60 of the special edition coupes, and toss in a special watch decorated with nods to the Japanese racetrack as well. Prices aren't yet available, but seeing it's based on the RC F Track Edition, which starts at $97,825 after a destination charge, prepare to drop over $100,000 for the limited edition car.