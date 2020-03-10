Lexus recreates iconic champagne glass ad for 30th birthday

Lexus challenged the status quo in 1989 as a newcomer to the luxury auto segment. Not only did it deliver on value, but the cars were seriously good. And the right complement for a good product is a well-executed advertisement.

The Japanese luxury brand got that right as well in a classic ad spot many simply call "Champagne Glasses." Thirty years after the brand's beginning, Lexus is back to see if it still has the stuff to keep fragile glass from tumbling over.

For those who haven't seen the original ad, it's embedded below. Basically, Lexus shows it builds a refined machine by stacking a house of champagne glasses on the hood of an LS 400. Strapped to a dyno, the Lexus rolls to 145 mph and the champagne glasses don't budge. Even with the voiceover, the ad spoke for itself.

This time, none other than Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda stepped in to recreate the ad. Although Lexus' 30th anniversary was last year, this video has only now come to the internet. Toyoda adds a touch of comedy to lighten the original ad's serious tone with some goofy humor and looks of utter delight as the test gets underway.

As for the LS, it's still kicking, and features in the ad's recreation. Although the original LS 400 roared with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, the LS 500 of today sports a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. Nevertheless, today's LS proves it's a smooth operator as the car speeds to 145 mph on the dyno with Toyoda behind the wheel. Not a single champagne glass moves.

Grab a look at the recreated ad spot above. It's totally worth the watch.