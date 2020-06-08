2021 Lexus IS reveal rescheduled out of respect for George Floyd

Enlarge Image Lexus

As protests continue across the US in the wake of George Floyd's death, Japanese luxury marque Lexus announced it has rescheduled the 2021 IS' debut for a future date. Lexus was originally meant to reveal the car on June 9.

The automaker issued a brief statement on the decision Friday and said, "Lexus has respectfully postponed the world premiere of the new IS, which was originally scheduled for June 9. Revised timing will be announced soon."

The decision to postpone the reveal follows a statement from Lexus' parent company, Toyota, on Wednesday. The automaker joined countless other companies voicing support for the black community following Floyd's death. Toyota went further to denounce "unacceptable bigotry and a lack of education around the COVID-19 virus to more recent societal issues of violence, killings and racism against African Americans in Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia and elsewhere."

"We stand behind our commitment to diversity and inclusion," the statement added.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Mass protests have continued since.

First published June 5.