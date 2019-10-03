2020 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Blackline Edition dims the lights with black elements

  • 2020 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Blackline Edition
More choices. That's the name of the game when it comes to the 2020 Lexus IS F Sport and its Blackline Edition.

For the new model year, the blackout package expands to the IS 350 F Sport to give buyers more options for the entry-level luxury sedan.

Previously, those shopping the IS F Sport line needed to opt for the lesser IS 300 F Sport trim to gain access to the blackout package. 

Regardless of trim choice, the IS 300 or IS 350 F Sport Blackline Edition naturally dims the lights on the exterior elements.

There's a set of 18-inch wheels finished in "black vapor chrome," a black chrome front grille and side mirrors that get the same finish.

Prices for an IS 300 F Sport Blackline start at $46,225. The IS 350 model starts at $49,845.

