Land Rover Introduces New Top-Tier Range Rover Velar HST Trim

Land Rover

Land Rover's Range Rover Velar is gorgeous. It has been since it launched. Now though, it may have hit new heights with the announcement on Thursday of a new HST trim level on the midtier Range Rover model.

Enlarge Image Land Rover

If HST is ringing a bell, it's because it's been used on Evoque and Range Rover Sport models. It's based on the R-Dynamic S and adds a couple of otherwise-optional packages as standard, specifically the exterior black pack and the black contrast roof. You also get an optional exclusive Arroios Gray color plus 21-inch gloss black wheels and privacy glass. The overall aesthetic is really, really good.

Inside, things are also lovely with the addition of a black suede cloth headliner and steering wheel as well as a sliding panoramic roof. Comfort is handled by Land Rover's Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, which, as its name suggests, adapts to road conditions as well as driver inputs to make for a sweet ride.

The Velar HST is available exclusively with the six-cylinder mild-hybrid Ingenium gas engine, which produces a healthy 395 horsepower. It's also available exclusively in the UK and North American markets, so the rest of the world will just have to work to contain its jealousy.

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar HST will start at $80,325, including a $1,150 destination fee.

