2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is long on name, beauty

This is -- deep breath -- the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.
Yes, that's it's real name. No, there's no tailgate badge.
The "SVAutobiography" in this SUV's name speaks to its heightened luxury quotient, and the "Dynamic Edition" addition means there's more performance afoot, too.
The Velar's streamlined shape gets a new, more assertive front bumper, grille, and larger wheels among other changes.
This interior is all but unparalleled in sub-six-figure models of any body style.
You might want to consider a darker color if you plan to take your Velar off-road frequently.
(That stitching and quilting will probably hold on to dirt something awful...)
This Velar's 5.0-liter supercharged V8 dispenses 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. That's... quite a bit.
0-60 mph is factory estimated in 4.3 seconds and top speed is limited to 170 mph.
A digital reconfigurable gauge cluster is standard, and it comes with SVAutobiography-specific graphics.
InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment remains simultaneously the most impressive and frustrating aspect of the Velar's cabin.
Note: Vintage Ferris wheel not included with purchase.
The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition gets its own suspension, steering and transmission tuning.
At around 4,600 pounds, the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition won't be confused with a sports car, but it handles well, and it makes a wicked noise.
All-in, there are few more covetable SUVs on the road than this one.
