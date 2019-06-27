Land Rover's new Defender was potentially leaked again

Enlarge Image LandRoverPhotoAlbum via Twitter

The way that new Land Rover Defender looks seems to be one of the worst-kept secrets around these days.

First Land Rover drives it all over Africa in camo with game wardens, then Lego drops a Technic set and now, according to a report published Thursday by Automotive News, it's got a dang picture of the thing in the instrument cluster of one of its test cars.

The photo in question was snapped by a spy photographer and posted to the LandRoverPhotoAlbum Twitter account.

Now, we don't know much in the way of details about the new Defender, but it looks to be a wildly different animal than the beloved off-roader that it's replacing. For some people, namely the ones who couldn't abide by the fix-on-a-fix crudeness of the original, that's probably a good thing. For others, that rough charm was what made them fall in love with arguably Land Rover's most iconic shape.

When asked for confirmation as to whether this was indeed the new Defender, Land Rover's representatives said only, "Land Rover is aware of an unofficial image in circulation. Through the development of any new vehicle many design options are considered. We will not comment any further at this time."

Land Rover is planning on giving the world its first real look at the new Defender at the Frankfurt motor show this September.

