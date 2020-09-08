Tesla Battery Day Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Land Rover Defender range adds short-wheelbase 90 and new trim levels

US customers can finally order the two-door Defender 90.

Listen
- 01:16
lr-def-90-21my-090920-05-nd

You're a lot more likely to see one of Land Rover's new Defender models in this kind of an environment than wading through a muddy river, but looks good in both.

 Land Rover

The first Land Rover Defender models are now starting to trickle out to US customers, which means they should start becoming a more common sight on roads. That's awesome, and according to an announcement on Tuesday, some updates for the 2021 model year are already in store.

While the changes aren't extensive, there are a couple that are worth talking about -- namely, the availability of the hotly anticipated, two-door Defender 90. That's especially good because Land Rover will need the 90 if it plans on taking any kind of bite out of Ford's Bronco.

Land Rover is also launching a new trim level that will sit between the standard Defender and the optioned-to-the-gills Defender X. It will be called X-Dynamic and should be plenty tough-looking -- which we're all about. The X-Dynamic can be had with several different specification packs as well, to help customers dial things in just the way they want. Also new for 2021 is a Wade program (itself a Land Rover first) and a new configurable off-road mode that will allow users to set their preferred level of assistance based on their personal off-roading experience.

The 2021 Defender will start at a still-surprisingly reasonable $47,125 including destination, and is available to order right now. Weirdly, the Land Rover configurator is still only showing the First Edition Defender 90 as of Tuesday, but it'll hopefully be updated soon.

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 hopes to be a Bronco buster

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender: Two reboots go head...
6:51