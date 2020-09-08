2021 Land Rover Defender range adds short-wheelbase 90 and new trim levels

Land Rover

The first Land Rover Defender models are now starting to trickle out to US customers, which means they should start becoming a more common sight on roads. That's awesome, and according to an announcement on Tuesday, some updates for the 2021 model year are already in store.

While the changes aren't extensive, there are a couple that are worth talking about -- namely, the availability of the hotly anticipated, two-door Defender 90. That's especially good because Land Rover will need the 90 if it plans on taking any kind of bite out of Ford's Bronco.

Land Rover is also launching a new trim level that will sit between the standard Defender and the optioned-to-the-gills Defender X. It will be called X-Dynamic and should be plenty tough-looking -- which we're all about. The X-Dynamic can be had with several different specification packs as well, to help customers dial things in just the way they want. Also new for 2021 is a Wade program (itself a Land Rover first) and a new configurable off-road mode that will allow users to set their preferred level of assistance based on their personal off-roading experience.

The 2021 Defender will start at a still-surprisingly reasonable $47,125 including destination, and is available to order right now. Weirdly, the Land Rover configurator is still only showing the First Edition Defender 90 as of Tuesday, but it'll hopefully be updated soon.