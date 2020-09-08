2021 Land Rover Defender 90 hopes to be a Bronco buster

With a low-for-Land-Rover price tag and looks good enough to kill, the Defender 90 has a big challenge ahead of it.

2021 Land Rover Defender
The Defender 90 is available to order now for the 2021 model year.

It's a stunner, to be sure, but now it's got big competition in the form of the Ford Bronco.

The shorter-wheelbase 90 sure is a looker.

The 2021 model year brings the addition of a new Wade setting to the Defender's off-road driving modes and a whole new trim level called X-Dynamic.

The Defender 90 is configurable to seat up to six people.

It will be available with either a four- or six-cylinder gas engine in the US.

The Defender features full-time all-wheel drive and upper-trim models get air suspension.

The Defender starts at just over $47,000.

Land Rover's order books are open now.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Land Rover Defender.

