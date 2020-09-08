With a low-for-Land-Rover price tag and looks good enough to kill, the Defender 90 has a big challenge ahead of it.
The Defender 90 is available to order now for the 2021 model year.
It's a stunner, to be sure, but now it's got big competition in the form of the Ford Bronco.
The shorter-wheelbase 90 sure is a looker.
The 2021 model year brings the addition of a new Wade setting to the Defender's off-road driving modes and a whole new trim level called X-Dynamic.
The Defender 90 is configurable to seat up to six people.
It will be available with either a four- or six-cylinder gas engine in the US.
The Defender features full-time all-wheel drive and upper-trim models get air suspension.
The Defender starts at just over $47,000.
Land Rover's order books are open now.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Land Rover Defender.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 hopes to be a Bronco buster
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.