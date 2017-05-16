Lamborghini has not hidden its intent to build a sport utility vehicle, but the automaker hasn't offered up much information about it. That changes this week.

The forthcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV will tote a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and it should put out 650 horsepower, Automotive News reports, citing an interview with Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini's CEO. It should be unveiled by the end of the year, and it should carry a starting price just below $200,000.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Given the alleged timing of the Urus' unveiling, there are a few places it could happen. Lamborghini could take to the stage at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, or it could wait two more months and drop the veil at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Or it could always do its own thing and host a separate event.

While it'll be shown off later this year, it won't be hitting the market for a while to come. Automotive News claims that the Urus will go on sale first in Europe, in the second quarter of 2018, with US sales to follow in the third quarter.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit to come from the interview is the notion of a plug-in hybrid Urus. Domenicali told Automotive News that a PHEV Urus would arrive on the market one year after the standard car, which pegs its debut in 2019. It would be Lamborghini's first production hybrid, following a course set out by the Asterion concept from 2014.

It's unclear if the Urus will be built on its own platform, or if it will borrow from the greater Volkswagen Group stable. Given the Urus concept's visual similarity to Audi's Q8 concept, at least in the rear, there's a good chance the two might share a good deal of parts. I doubt Lamborghini will let Audi use that 650-horsepower V8, though.