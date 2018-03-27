Lamborghini to take its Urus SUV racing

Lamborghini's first SUV, the Urus, has all the makings to be a bonkers automobile boasting exceptional capability both on and off road. With a twin-turbocharged V8 bringing the heat on pavement and an all-wheel drive with torque-vectoring rear differential and Torsen center diff adding credibility off road, Lambo plans to take its SUV racing.

Exactly when and where the Urus races will be revealed at a later date, but Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali told Autocar that the future motorsport program will have to show off all of the Urus' capabilities. "We will choose a form of competition intended only for our class of vehicle. Our car has many faces. You can enjoy its beauty, it is very fast on the track, very fast off road and very fast on gravel. We will choose something that combines all of these things."

One of the faces of the Urus is outright speed, with 650 horsepower coming from a blown V8 that powers all four-wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Lambo, it will shoot to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and have a top speed of about 190 mph.

The aforementioned suspension and differentials, along with various drive modes that include Strada (Street), Corsa (Track), Terra (Land), Sabbia (Sand) and Neve (Snow) settings, promise to make the Urus an all-around "Supersport Utility Vehicle."