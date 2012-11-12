Lamborghini debuts drop top Aventador Roadster

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

My favorite model in Lamborghini's lineup has for many years been the Gallardo, but the flagship Aventador is unquestionably the most powerful. With today's unveiling of a Roadster version, the Aventador also gets an injection of style.

Rather than a power-retractable roof, the Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster features a two-panel carbon-fiber roof that is manually removed and stored under the hood when not in use. Presumably, this configuration is partially to keep weight down and partially because the Aventador's V-12 engine sits where your average convertible top would be stowed.

Where the coupe displays its 700-horsepower engine beneath a louvered glass window, the Roadster must add a metallic "spinal column" to restore a bit of the rigidity lost by removing the roof. The engine is still viewable through a pair of hexagonal glass panes. The Roadster only weighs 111 pounds more than the fixed roof variant.

Check out our gallery for more details and photos of the Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster.