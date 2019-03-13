Lamborghini's CEO eyes the future, mulls possible 2+2 GT model, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

There was a time in Lamborghini's history when it wasn't all about making the most hardcore, razor's edge supercars that money could buy. In fact, the first Lamborghinis were meant to be grand touring cars, and it looks like CEO Stefano Domenicali wants to bring a little of that back to Sant'Agata.

Domenicali, in an interview with Autocar UK, outlined his vision for Lamborghini going forward and one part of that includes the introduction of a more relaxed Lamborghini GT 2+2 model to be sold alongside the Aventador, Huracán, and Urus and apparently, it's something the brand is already working on.

What would a modern grand touring Lamborghini look like? Well, if you're a weirdo like me, it would ideally look a lot like the Espada from the 1970s. It's long and low, wide and packing a massive engine up front.

In a modern context, we'd love to see that as some take on the Huracán's V10, rather than the more pedestrian V8 found in the Urus. A new front-engined V12 model would be epic, but would likely require a boatload more development time and money and command a much higher price, making the model less of the volume seller than it probably needs to be.

In another part of the interview with Domenicali, he talks about the necessity of adopting hybrid technology for Lamborghini's vehicles. Global emissions and fuel economy standards are quickly making the kind of engines that Lamborghini is famous for unfeasible.

So, a hybrid 2+2 grand touring Lamborghini. What about turbocharging? That's something many manufacturers have turned to in order to get the more performance out of smaller, more efficient engines. Nope, says Domenicali.

The brand will leverage as much hybrid technology as it can from its fellow Volkswagen Group brands before strangling the sound of their high-revving and sonorous engines with a turbo. Ferrari did it, sure, but wasn't the point of Lamborghini always to be different than Ferrari?

In any case, we'll likely see this new Lamborghini GT sometime before 2025 as part of Domenicali's plan to drive sales ever closer to the 10,000 units per year mark.

Lamborghini didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.