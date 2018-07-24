Lamborghini recalls Aventador SV because the wheels might fall off

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

When you spend nearly $500,000 on a car, you probably don't imagine the wheels are at risk of falling off.

Lamborghini has issued a recall for the Aventador SV, including both coupe and convertible variants, for a problem with the wheels. Considering this is a small-batch supercar with a high price tag, the recall doesn't stretch far -- only eight vehicles are included in this recall, although Lamborghini expects all eight vehicles to exhibit this issue.

The problem stems from the wheels. Under "extreme conditions of usage," as Lamborghini puts it, the bolts that center and support the brake discs on the wheel hub might become loose. This can eventually cause enough stress on the wheel's center locking nut to where the wheels may simply fall off the car. That is obviously a huge safety issue, but thankfully, Lamborghini has received no information about injuries or crashes related to the problem.

Owners will have to schlep out to a Lamborghini dealer, where technicians will replace both the wheel center locks and the bolts in question. The replacement bolts will have a Loctite capsule that will guarantee the bolts remain torqued to correct specifications. Lamborghini made the shift to these new bolts on its production line, so only vehicles prior to a certain VIN are included in the recall. Owners should receive notifications via first-class mail starting in late August.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. Its V12 engine puts out 750 horsepower and 509 pound-feet of torque, enough to shove the car to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It also went on a diet, shedding about 110 pounds compared to the standard Aventador. More power and less weight is always a nice combination.