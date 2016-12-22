Lamborghini Aventador Roadster owns the runway

By Style
Welcome to the 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster!
MSRP:
$399,500.00
See manufacturer website for availability.
We just finished up shooting this monster, and we thought you might want to get a bit of a closer look.
The Roadster is a version of the Aventador with a removable roof -- which is very necessary so you can get the most aural presence out of that amazing V12.
The car has all-wheel drive and a seven-speed automated manual that is about as subtle as a kick in the ass.
Just like the rest of the car.
And the price? A whopping $445,000.
This one, as configured, cost over $530,000!
