Prev Next
1 of 83

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster owns the runway

Welcome to the 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster!

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

We just finished up shooting this monster, and we thought you might want to get a bit of a closer look.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

The Roadster is a version of the Aventador with a removable roof -- which is very necessary so you can get the most aural presence out of that amazing V12.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

The car has all-wheel drive and a seven-speed automated manual that is about as subtle as a kick in the ass.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Just like the rest of the car.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

And the price? A whopping $445,000.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

This one, as configured, cost over $530,000!

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Read editors' take
Photo by: Nick Miotke/Roadshow

MSRP: $399,500.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

Related Review

A supercar with supercapacitors
Latest Galleries
See all

CNET Top 5

The best tech gifts under $50

Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.

Latest From Roadshow

Volkswagen readies yet another electric bus-like concept for Detroit

2016 Nissan Titan XD long-term update: Cummins time

Honda taps Waymo for self-driving expertise

Kia's latest sport sedan teaser is all about...hood vents?

Shootout: Corvette Grand Sport vs. Jaguar F-Type SVR