Genesis 2020 Super Bowl ad removes helicopter in respect to Kobe Bryant's death

Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, has edited its upcoming Super Bowl commercial to exclude a helicopter scene out of respect for Sunday's tragic crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

The edited spot surfaced on Wednesday evening, which no longer features a helicopter that originally appeared parked in the first two seconds of the ad. A Genesis representative told Roadshow, "The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families."

The decision to cut the helicopter from the ad follows a period of time on Wednesday when the ad was taken down from Genesis' social channels. The video was restricted as private on YouTube and the spot returned in edited form yesterday evening.

Genesis' ad features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen throwing a "going-away" party for old luxury. Instead, the two stars introduce Genesis and its GV80 SUV as the face of "young luxury" and highlight contrasts between the old way of things, and the new way. Along the way, audiences are treated to a few one-liners Teigen delivers about various party guests.

You can watch the commercial above before it hits the airwaves during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Originally published Jan. 30, 9:21 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:29 a.m.: Adds statement from Genesis.