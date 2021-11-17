Kia debuts 2023 Sportage Hybrid at the LA Auto Show

Enlarge Image Kia

Kia debuted the hybrid version of its very handsome Sportage SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. Given what an important model the Sportage is for the brand, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Sportage Hybrid seems like a winner.

The 2023 Sportage Hybrid is powered by a 226 horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 44-kilowatt electric motor which Kia claims will return up to 39 mpg. That mileage figure gives the Sportage Hybrid a theoretical cruising range of around 500 miles, which is pretty dang respectable.

As with the other 2023 Sportages, the Hybrid can be equipped with a pair of 12.3-inch display screens and it also comes with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It brings a boatload of advanced driver assistance features to the party as standard, including automatic high beams, lane-keep assist, forward-collision assistance, rear seat occupant warning and more. Other ADAS features like adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring and highway driving assist are optional extras.

The Sportage has grown in more than just its safety tech. It's also grown in size and is now among the largest vehicles in its class, with 39.5 cubic feet of cargo space and a respectable 41.3 inches of rear seat legroom.

Kia is keeping mum on an exact on-sale date, but given the non-hybrid's projected first-quarter time frame, we bet the hybrid will come a little later and cost a little more.