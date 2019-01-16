Kia Optima, Sorento, Sportage recalled a second time for fire risks

Enlarge Image Kia

Sometimes, a part of the recall process might not go as smoothly as planned, necessitating a second recall for the same vehicles. That's the case with Kia's latest recall.

Kia this week announced a voluntary recall for approximately 68,000 examples of three models -- the 2011-2014 Optima, the 2012-2014 Sorento and the 2011-2013 Sportage. All the vehicles included in this recall were part of a previous recall that involved an engine replacement.

The purpose of this second recall is to inspect and, if necessary, remedy a problem in the fuel system. During the engine replacement in the initial recall, the high-pressure fuel pipe might have been "damaged, misaligned or improperly torqued," which could lead to a fuel leak, increasing the risk of an engine fire.

In a bit of good news, Kia said it's unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

The recalled vehicles will need to return to dealerships after owners receive their recall notifications via first-class mail. Technicians will inspect the high-pressure fuel pipe connections and, if leaks are found, replace the pipe with a new, correctly installed piece. Kia promises that, this time around, it will issue very detailed installation instructions, including a video, which should prevent the same problem from happening yet again.