Car Industry

Kia Optima, Sorento, Sportage recalled a second time for fire risks

The new recall focuses on one specific step that was part of the first recall.

2012-kia-optima-promoEnlarge Image

An engine is filled with hot surfaces, so any fuel leaks need to be addressed posthaste.

 Kia

Sometimes, a part of the recall process might not go as smoothly as planned, necessitating a second recall for the same vehicles. That's the case with Kia's latest recall.

Kia this week announced a voluntary recall for approximately 68,000 examples of three models -- the 2011-2014 Optima, the 2012-2014 Sorento and the 2011-2013 Sportage. All the vehicles included in this recall were part of a previous recall that involved an engine replacement.

The purpose of this second recall is to inspect and, if necessary, remedy a problem in the fuel system. During the engine replacement in the initial recall, the high-pressure fuel pipe might have been "damaged, misaligned or improperly torqued," which could lead to a fuel leak, increasing the risk of an engine fire.

In a bit of good news, Kia said it's unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

The recalled vehicles will need to return to dealerships after owners receive their recall notifications via first-class mail. Technicians will inspect the high-pressure fuel pipe connections and, if leaks are found, replace the pipe with a new, correctly installed piece. Kia promises that, this time around, it will issue very detailed installation instructions, including a video, which should prevent the same problem from happening yet again.

Latest Reviews
2019 Lexus UX 200: A small luxury SUV at its best in the city
2019 Mazda CX-5 Review
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Take the fast way home
Next Article: 2019 Detroit Auto Show's biggest debuts: Mustang GT500 and more