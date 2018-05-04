Kia Niro EV breaks cover in Korea with 236-mile range

Enlarge Image Kia

At CES 2018, Kia pulled back the cover on the Niro EV concept, a battery-electric variant of its electrified hatchback. Now, we've got our first glimpse at the production version.

Kia debuted the Niro EV this week in Korea. Specifications are still limited, and US-specific information remains to be seen, but this is still the first time we've seen the all-electric Niro in production guise. It doesn't look all that different from the current Niro, save for an EV-specific covered grille and assorted trim pieces.

Under the body is a 64-kWh lithium ion battery pack that will provide up to 236 miles of range, although when the EPA gets around to testing it, the resulting estimated range will likely drop closer to 200 miles. A smaller, 39.2-kWh battery is on offer, as well, which drops range to about 150 miles and likely lowers the price, as well.

These are the same batteries that take up residence in sister company Hyundai's Kona Electric crossover. The Kona is a bit smaller, though, which explains why its Korean-spec range estimates are higher than the Niro's. Kia didn't divulge power figures, but the electric motor in the Kona Electric puts out 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque.

The Niro EV goes on sale in Korea in the second half of 2018, but Kia hasn't yet said when the US-specific version will be unveiled. That's likely to happen later this year or early in 2019.