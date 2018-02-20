Kia K900 brings big-body bravado to Geneva

Enlarge Image Kia

You wouldn't be faulted for forgetting that Kia sells a large luxury flagship sedan, but the company is hoping to improve upon the K900 as it enters its second generation.

Kia will introduce the second-generation K900 flagship luxury sedan at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. There's just one teaser and not a whole lot of information out there yet, but I like what I see -- it's just a matter of whether or not the market will agree.

Both the headlights and taillights have dual-LED elements, reminding me a bit of the refreshed 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Considering that the K900 is Kia's answer to the archetype of luxury cars, it doesn't surprise me that Kia is leaning on some of the same styling decisions. The automaker says its new car was created with input from designers in both Korea and the US.

Since the K900 will stand as the most impressive Kia in the lineup, expect its loadout to match that. In terms of tech, Kia says that the K900 will pack new tech to "protect occupants, enhance interior comfort and give the driver greater confidence at the wheel." It'll be interesting to see what that entails.

While the K900 might have greater name recognition outside the US, its sales story here isn't the best. Its best sales month ever was in July 2015, when it sold 480 examples. In January, Kia sold just 22 of the things across the entire US. Now that Genesis has had some time to separate itself from the rest of the Kia/Hyundai empire, it will be interesting to see how Kia positions its new sedan without directly biting into its "own" sales from Genesis.