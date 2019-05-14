Kia teases tiny SUV, aimed at millennials, due this summer

Enlarge Image Kia

What's the best way to market a car to millennials? By making one that's small enough for them to actually afford, duh.

Kia on Tuesday unveiled the first sketches of its upcoming small SUV. We won't see the full thing until the summer, but for now, the sketches give us an idea of what Kia will bring to market in an effort to woo urbanite millennials into car ownership. The car will allegedly be a global SUV, meaning it's destined for a whole bunch of markets, but considering Autocar's report claims it won't be coming to Europe, it's uncertain if the US is involved in this rollout. It's also unclear if Kia actually understands what "global" means.

From the design side, Kia apparently took a boatload of inspiration from its SP Signature Concept, which debuted at the Seoul Motor Show in March. All the neat stuff from the concept is there, including the sculpted front lights, the general shape of the rear and most of the bits in between. If it does end up being Kia's version of the Hyundai Venue, Kia did a great job visually separating the two.

That's all we have to go on for now. After its summer debut, Kia says the car will go on sale in Korea in the second half of 2019, with additional markets to follow "soon after."