In its 2019 Super Bowl ad, Kia shows off the Telluride and the town that builds it

Fresh off of its big debut on Detroit, Kia's Telluride is now the star of the brand's 2019 Super Bowl commercial alongside the people of West Point, Georgia who will build it.

Kia's ad, titled "Give It Everything," is of the typical "make them feel feelings and they'll remember our ad" variety, and in that, it's pretty successful. In it, a kid tells us about how the town isn't famous, but it hopes that the car that it builds will be. It's moody and set to a score that could come from a Terence Malick film.

Kia also released a mini-documentary about West Point called "Just A Small Georgia Town" which clocks in at more than five minutes and tells the story of a failing textile town that was revitalized by the construction of a car factory. It feels a little self-congratulatory, but we're suckers for this kind of thing, and this piece was relatively well-done.

The final piece of Kia's three-pronged big game plan is something called "The Great Unknowns." This program effectively took Kia's Super Bowl ad budget that would have gone towards paying a celebrity and is using it to help pay for college or tech school for eligible students in need.

In case you somehow forgot already, the Kia Telluride is Kia's largest-ever SUV. It is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that puts out just shy of 300-horsepower and 261 foot-pounds of torque. It's packed with all of the safety tech that Kia has including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and more.

Kia is going straight for the feels, but as far as we're concerned, as long as it doesn't show us more horrifying CGI reverse-aging Steven Tyler footage, it can do whatever it wants.