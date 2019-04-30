Key by Amazon brings in-car package delivery to Ford, Lincoln vehicles

Having a package delivered can be an exercise in unnecessary stress if nobody's home. Key by Amazon lets couriers drop packages inside cars or houses, and now, it's expanding to a very popular automaker.

Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with Amazon to bring Key's benefits to eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Amazon Prime's delivery service will be granted one-time access to a vehicle, allowing them to drop a package in the trunk and lock everything back up, giving that parcel a safe place to hang out during the workday.

Not every vehicle is eligible for this service, though. First, there's the matter of the car. Ford vehicles need to be from the 2017 model year or later, and it must be equipped with FordPass Connect, the automaker's connected-car service. Lincoln vehicles are limited to the 2018 model year or later, and they need to be signed up for Lincoln Connect. Second, there's the matter of location. Key by Amazon In-Car is only available in certain US cities, and folks can find out if they're in the right location on Amazon's website.

Once all that's squared away, the owner needs to download their connected-car app, whether it's FordPass or Lincoln Way. From there, the app will need to be linked to the owner's Amazon Prime account, which will enable the in-car delivery service. Owners receive notifications before and after delivery, as well as confirmation that the car is locked. Access can be blocked at any time, and packages can be rescheduled for drop-off on a different day, need be.

Prior to Ford's announcement, Key In-Car deliveries were limited to Buick, Cadillac, GMC and Volvo vehicles, but it's constantly expanding its service area. Of course, if people don't want to grant access to their vehicles, Key's delivery service can also drop packages inside a person's home or garage, although not everyone will be on board with the idea of letting a stranger into an unattended home.

This is just the beginning for Ford's connected-car offerings. Both Ford and Lincoln are also working to bring mobile car wash services to owners. It's working with Spiffy, Rub A Dub and Sparkl to offer on-the-spot car washes wherever the services are available. This, too, can grant one-time access to the vehicle so that the detailers can work their magic inside and out.