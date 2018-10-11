Amazon's new Gymkhana Files series dives into Ken Block's madness

"Nobody wants to talk about the fact that that wheel came apart and that could've killed everybody."

Ken Block gained internet notoriety for his Gymkhana video series, which features increasingly insane stunts matched to excellent camerawork. But while some are content to see the end product, others want to dive deep and find the methods behind the madness. That's where Amazon Studios comes in.

The Gymkhana Files will dive into the process required to create one of Block's Gymkhana videos. This eight-part series will release two new episodes per week from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7, which is when Block intends to debut the latest video in this series, Gymkhana 10. It'll feature five different cars, five locations and probably dozens, if not hundreds of shredded tires. It's going to be a riot, for sure, and if you want to get an idea of how something like this is put together, this is the Amazon series for you.

Block's last video, Gymkhana 9, came out in Sept. 2016. I called it "a badass return to form," as it relied on fewer gimmicks than previous videos, choosing instead to focus on Block's amazing car control. If you're wondering what makes this series so popular, take a look at Gymkhana 9 below and watch the man in action.