Who is the $145K Karma Revero Aliso for, exactly?

Enlarge Image Karma

Karma Automotive, best known as the company that bought the carcass of Fisker, is still cranking out its continuation Karma (which it calls the Revero) and it announced on Monday that it is making an extra luxurious limited production version called the Aliso.

Just as a refresher, the Karma Revero is a warmed over version of the Fisker Karma that made its debut in 2012. It is a plug-in hybrid that will do less than 50 miles on electricity before its not-especially-efficient 2.0-liter gasoline engine kicks in. It produces around 400 horsepower and over 900 pound-feet of torque and will make the sprint to 60 in 5.4 seconds. The base price for one is $130,000.

The special Aliso version is limited to just 15 units and starts at $145,000. What does your extra 15 grand get you? The big-ticket item in the Aliso package has to be the carbon fiber wheels. Karma calls them "CarboTek" and that's pretty much all we know about them. Your car's Brembo brake calipers are orange anodized as well.

The rest of the package seems to be made up of aesthetic changes such as the addition of sustainably-harvested burl wood finishes, a unique leather color scheme and a unique shade of white on the exterior of the vehicle.

The Aliso will be offered at select Karma dealers and built at the company's factory in Moreno Valley, California. Deliveries of the Aliso will start in November, so if you want one, you better move quickly.