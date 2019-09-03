Jeep Wrangler Willys edition returns, Black & Tan model adds darkened looks

The Willys name has deep ties with Jeep. The military-spec model became a hero of American military forces in World War II, and to this day, the Jeep brand revives the name for some of its toughest models. For the latest-generation Wrangler, revival day is today.
On Tuesday, Jeep debuted the 2020 Wrangler Willys edition complete with tougher off-road gear and special badging. There's also a new Black & Tan edition set to join the fray. More on that later.
The Wrangler Willys edition will be available as both a two-door and four-door model and is based on the Wrangler Sport S. From there, Jeep slaps Willys graphics, unique 17-inch black wheels and a black grille on the model to ensure it's not mistaken for any other Wrangler.
As for extra off-road gear, a limited-slip differential is standard, as are Rubicon rock rails and shocks. Both elements compliment Jeep's 4x4 system paired with a two-speed transfer case. At all four corners, there's a 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tire to help forge the way on the unbeaten path. Heavy-duty brakes round out the package.
Prices for the 2020 Wrangler Willys start at $33,740 for a two-door model and $37,240 for the four-door version. Note, those prices don't include destination, which isn't listed for the 2020 model year yet. For 2019, the destination charge adds $1,450 to the price. Expect a similar cost for the Wrangler Willys.
Jeep also showed off a second special edition model in the Wrangler Black & Tan. The name basically gives away what makes the SUV different. It's black and tan. A special tan soft top is included while the other exterior elements receive a blacked-out treatment. The interior matches the outside with tan cloth seats and a painted black instrument panel. As a bit of value, Jeep bundles the Technology Group package as standard, which nets buyers a 7-inch touchscreen for infotainment, 7-inch driver screen and dual-zone climate control.
Look for a price tag of $32,940 for a two-door Wrangler Black & Tan, while the cost jumps to $36,440 for a four-door model. Again, those figures don't include destination, but expect the charge to remain around $1,450 for the 2020 model year. Eager buyers can order both special edition models now.
Discuss: Jeep Wrangler Willys edition returns, Black & Tan model adds darkened looks
