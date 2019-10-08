Recall issued for unusual right-hand-drive Jeep Wrangler mail carriers

Postal RHD

Most everyone who lives in the US knows what the mail truck looks like -- it's the decidedly 20th-century-looking box on wheels that's way past its expiration date. What many probably don't know is that rural America sees a far more familiar vehicle handle mail carrier duties: the Jeep Wrangler.

Not only do these Wranglers deliver the mail, they're set up from the factory as a right-hand drive vehicle with other modifications. And on that note, there's a recall for the oddball SUV. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles filed the documents with NHTSA at the end of last month that declared the driver's seat belt buckle could separate from the frame after so many uses. Basically, the buckle might get tired and simply break.

We learn a lot about these unusual SUVs in the recall documents. Production of these right-hand-drive Wranglers began for the 2011 model year and ended in 2018. That's right around the time Jeep introduced the 2020 Wrangler. A smidge of research shows these Wranglers often have mounts for mail carrier lights and magnetic signs for the sides, and don't feature a passenger seat. The interior typically features some very basic modifications for mail trays as well -- like, plywood sits in the passenger seat space to hold a couple of trays.

It's not clear how many of these RHD Wranglers roam US roads, but the recall covers 11,463 of them. Though, FCA estimates just 1% will have the seat belt defect. All owners or post offices will need to bring the SUVs into a dealership where a technician will replace the seat belt buckles free of charge.